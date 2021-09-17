Tokyo stocks open higher on US rebound

Tokyo, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors took heart from a Wall Street rebound, with hopes for stimulus under the next government in Japan continuing to support the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent or 75.28 points at 30,586.99 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rallied 0.24 percent or 5.00 points to 2,101.39.