Tokyo stocks open higher on US tech gains, cheap yen

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, helped by a surge in US tech shares and a cheap yen against the dollar

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, helped by a surge in US tech shares and a cheap yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.29 percent, or 89.98 points, at 30,891.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.22 percent, or 4.72 points, to 2,150.87.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with gains thanks to a cheaper yen against the dollar in addition to a jump in the Nasdaq," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

The dollar fetched 140.04 yen in early Asian trade, against 140.09 yen in New York, where the greenback edged higher against its major peers, reflecting a rise in long-term bond yields.

The dollar-yen rate stood at 139.67 yen late Thursday in Tokyo.

"US yields were higher as markets firmed expectations that the Fed is not yet at a peak even, as a pause is very live for June," National Australia Bank economist Taylor Nugent said.

Wall Street shares were mixed overnight.

The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.7 percent after US chip firm Nvidia reported bumper earnings thanks to the AI boom, and the broad-based S&P advanced 0.9 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent to 32,764.65.

In Tokyo, Kawasaki Heavy Industries surged 6.32 percent to 3,130 yen, trading house Mitsubishi Corp. was up 1.40 percent at 5,718 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 2.88 percent at 16,810 yen.

Sony Group was up 0.94 percent at 13,395 yen, airline ANA Holdings was up 1.10 percent at 3,044 yen, and Hitachi was up 1.13 percent at 8,148 yen.

