Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US gains

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, helped by US rallies on better-than-expected inflation data that raised hopes of a shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, helped by US rallies on better-than-expected inflation data that raised hopes of a shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.52 percent, or 145.53 points, at 28,302.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.36 percent, or 7.18 points, to 2,015.11.

US wholesale prices declined 0.5 percent in March, according to US data, with the drop largely attributed to a fall in energy prices.

The report came on the heels of US government data released Wednesday that showed a generally improving picture on consumer prices, although inflation remained elevated when food and energy costs were stripped out.

The soft wholesale prices helped "drive a risk-on rally," said National Australia Bank senior analyst Tapas Strickland in a note.

"More signs of easing US inflationary pressures has added to views that the US Fed is almost done with its hike cycle," he said.

"Also adding to the hopes of cooling global inflationary pressure is China," he said, noting that March trade figures for the world's second-biggest economy were much better than expected.

The figures "showed a surge in exports of 14.8 percent year-on-year," and "the scale of the increase suggests supply chains have rapidly improved," he said.

The dollar fetched 132.52 yen in early Asian trade, against 132.65 yen in New York on Thursday.

Among individual equities, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing surged 8.49 percent to 32,840 yen after it upgraded its annual forecasts on strong overseas demand.

Panasonic was up 0.53 percent at 1,242 yen, Sony Group was up 0.76 percent at 11,990 yen, and Hitachi was up 0.94 percent at 7,374 yen.