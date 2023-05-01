UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher With Eyes On Fed This Week

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on Fed this week

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after Wall Street gains, with investors' focus shifting to the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later this week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after Wall Street gains, with investors' focus shifting to the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.82 percent, or 236.58 points, at 29,093.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.74 percent, or 15.30 points, to 2,072.78.

The dollar fetched 136.39 yen, against 136.28 yen in New York, where the yen plunged further from Friday levels after the Bank of Japan stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policies.

"Global stock markets mostly rose Friday following modestly positive economic data in Europe and the United States, while the yen tumbled after the Bank of Japan maintained its easing policies," said National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril.

Investors' attention is shifting to the Federal Reserve decision on May 3, when "most analysts expect the Fed to again lift interest rates by a quarter-point... in response to inflation," he said.

But Rakuten Securities chief strategist Masayuki Kubota said the Fed could "either hike rates by 0.

25 percentage points, or stop rate hikes".

"Either of the choices could come as a surprise for financial markets" as the Fed's communication ahead of the meeting had not been enough to give clear clues, he said.

The Nikkei index "has been moving in a narrow range" in the past days due to uncertainties over the US economic outlook, Kubota said.

Most markets across Asia and Europe are closed on Monday for public holidays, but Wall Street trading will take place as usual. In morning trade, Sydney was up 0.7 percent while Wellington slipped 0.1 percent.

SoftBank Group was up 2.24 percent at 5,208 yen after it said its UK-based chip designer Arm has submitted "a draft registration statement" to the US Securities and Exchange Commission related to its planned initial public offering.

Astellas Pharma was up 0.98 percent at 2,068 yen after it said it would acquire US-based Iveric Bio for $5.9 billion.

Sony Group was down 3.82 percent at 12,340 yen after the company on Friday reported record annual sales for the year to March but predicted a lower net profit for the current financial year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Exchange Dollar Europe Holidays Company Bank Sydney Tokyo Wellington New York Japan United States March May Stocks Market From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah issues and renews over 17,500 licenses in ..

Sharjah issues and renews over 17,500 licenses in Q1 2023

6 minutes ago
 1 dead, 39 hurt as bus carrying Moroccans overturn ..

1 dead, 39 hurt as bus carrying Moroccans overturns in Spain

5 minutes ago
 Dubai saw 4.67 million visitors stay overnight in ..

Dubai saw 4.67 million visitors stay overnight in Q1 2023, on track to becoming ..

21 minutes ago
 Five bids to smuggle 3720 flour bags foiled

Five bids to smuggle 3720 flour bags foiled

15 minutes ago
 Quetta all set to hold 34th National Games

Quetta all set to hold 34th National Games

15 minutes ago
 Wapda hydro union Hazara delegation calls on Feder ..

Wapda hydro union Hazara delegation calls on Federal Minister for Parliamentary ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.