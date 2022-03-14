UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher With Eyes On Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after sharp drops in the previous session as investors remained cautious over uncertainties linked to the war in Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.84 percent, or 211.58 points, at 25,374.36 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.78 percent, or 14.00 points, at 1,813.54.

"Since Japanese shares fell on Friday, followed by drops on Wall Street, today's trade will likely stay within a narrow range," said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

"The market remains sensitive to the Ukraine crisis," he added.

Questions related to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy are also weighing on the market, analysts said.

Ahead of the two-day Fed meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, focus is shifting to the pace of further rate hikes following a widely expected 0.25 percentage point rise this month.

Dealers are also evaluating the possible impact of high commodity prices on corporate earnings.

The Dollar fetched 117.49 Yen in early Asian trade, against 117.26 yen in New York late Friday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group was up 0.61 percent at 11,590 yen, Canon rallied 1.84 percent to 2,767.5 yen, and Toyota climbed 2.58 percent to 1,908.5 yen.

Denso was up 0.34 percent at 6,826 yen after reports said the auto parts maker's German unit had been targeted by a ransomware cyberattack, although the impact on operations was limited.

>