UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher With Eyes On US Earnings, Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on US earnings, data

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, after a rebound on Wall Street and with traders eyeing upcoming earnings by US retailers and economic indicators

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, after a rebound on Wall Street and with traders eyeing upcoming earnings by US retailers and economic indicators.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.42 percent, or 114.08 points, at 27,538.04 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.33 percent, or 6.54 points, to 1,999.32.

After the US market "rebounded on bargain-hunting purchases... Japanese shares are expected to start with rises," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Wall Street stocks posted a decent relief rally after last week's grim end as the bond market selloff took a break, with investors watching for US retailers' earnings due this week, analysts said.

Data released overnight including US durable goods orders "was mostly second-tier", Tapas Strickland, senior analyst at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

Investors are awaiting US ISM economic activities indexes for manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors later this week, he added.

The dollar fetched 136.34 yen in Asian trade, against 136.22 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group was up 0.69 percent at 5,507 yen, Sony Group was up 0.79 percent at 11,490 yen, and Toyota was up 0.57 percent at 1,867.5 yen.

Japan Post was down 1.06 percent at 1,216.5 yen after it said it plans to sell part of its banking unit shares.

Shares in Japan Post Bank were up 0.87 percent at 1,166 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market Post Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

A glance at HBL PSL 8 so far

A glance at HBL PSL 8 so far

19 minutes ago
 New Cypriot President Says Will Introduce Initiati ..

New Cypriot President Says Will Introduce Initiatives on Cyprus Settlement in Ne ..

18 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Attacked by 'Insane W ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Attacked by 'Insane Woman' at Restaurant

19 minutes ago
 ANP President Asfandyar Wali calls to end use of ' ..

ANP President Asfandyar Wali calls to end use of 'angry mobs' as shield in court ..

15 minutes ago
 NUML varsity students donate blood for Thalassemia ..

NUML varsity students donate blood for Thalassemia patients

15 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for bridging the gap between ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.