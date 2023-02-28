Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on US earnings, data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, after a rebound on Wall Street and with traders eyeing upcoming earnings by US retailers and economic indicators

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, after a rebound on Wall Street and with traders eyeing upcoming earnings by US retailers and economic indicators.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.42 percent, or 114.08 points, at 27,538.04 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.33 percent, or 6.54 points, to 1,999.32.

After the US market "rebounded on bargain-hunting purchases... Japanese shares are expected to start with rises," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Wall Street stocks posted a decent relief rally after last week's grim end as the bond market selloff took a break, with investors watching for US retailers' earnings due this week, analysts said.

Data released overnight including US durable goods orders "was mostly second-tier", Tapas Strickland, senior analyst at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

Investors are awaiting US ISM economic activities indexes for manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors later this week, he added.

The dollar fetched 136.34 yen in Asian trade, against 136.22 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group was up 0.69 percent at 5,507 yen, Sony Group was up 0.79 percent at 11,490 yen, and Toyota was up 0.57 percent at 1,867.5 yen.

Japan Post was down 1.06 percent at 1,216.5 yen after it said it plans to sell part of its banking unit shares.

Shares in Japan Post Bank were up 0.87 percent at 1,166 yen.