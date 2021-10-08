UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher With Eyes On US Jobs Data

Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on US jobs data

Tokyo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street, with investors shifting their focus to key US jobs data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.24 percent or 342.41 points at 28,020.62 in early trade, while the broader Topix index firmed 1.24 percent or 23.96 points to 1,963.58.

