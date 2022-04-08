UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher With Eyes On US Monetary Policy

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street as investors stay focused on US monetary policy intended to address inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.68 percent or 183.48 points at 27,072.05 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.44 percent, or 8.34 points, to 1,901.24.

Japanese shares will likely "lose a sense of direction" after opening higher following US gains, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Investors remain cautious ahead of the weekend while keeping a close eye on US monetary policy, with a series of inflation-linked data due next week, it added.

With central banks focused on taming high inflation, investors are preparing for rapid US interest rate hikes after a stream of recent comments from Fed officials and the release of minutes from a policy meeting last month that spelled out an aggressive posture.

The Dollar fetched 124.11 Yen in early Asian trade, against 123.95 yen in New York late Thursday? Among major shares in Tokyo, Toshiba rallied 3.0 percent to 5,036 yen after it said it has put on hold plans to split into two while mulling options including going private.

SoftBank Group was up 0.40 percent at 5,677 yen after the investment giant said it more than tripled the size of its share buybacks to about $1 billion in March.

Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 0.81 percent at 60,670 yen, while Toyota was down 2.72 percent at 2,109.5 yen and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was off 0.93 percent at 2,982 yen.

