Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday amid inflation fears as a recent rise in yields of US Treasury bonds weighed on high-tech shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.43 percent or 128.61 points to 30,027.42 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.29 percent or 5.68 points at 1,932.67.