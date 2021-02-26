Tokyo stocks open lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Friday with investors disheartened by a rout on Wall Street, as US Treasury yields hit a new 52-week high amid ongoing fears about inflation.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 1.89 percent or 568.79 points at 29,599.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.51 percent or 29.14 points to 1,897.09.