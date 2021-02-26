UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Friday with investors disheartened by a rout on Wall Street, as US Treasury yields hit a new 52-week high amid ongoing fears about inflation.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 1.89 percent or 568.79 points at 29,599.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.51 percent or 29.14 points to 1,897.09.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

10 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

10 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

10 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.