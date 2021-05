Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after last week's session ended with rallies, as investors eye a set of economic indicators due this week at home and abroad.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.48 percent or 140.97 points at 29,008.44 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.42 percent or 8.17 points to 1,939.27.