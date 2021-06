Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday in subdued trade after a mixed close on Wall Street, as a US Federal Reserve official's speech failed to offer fresh clues for trade.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.71 percent or 205.96 points at 28,842.06 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.82 percent or 16.04 points to 1,949.63.