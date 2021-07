(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after the US Dow index dropped with the Yen firming against the Dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.52 percent or 434.73 points at 28,208.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.24 percent or 24.16 points to 1,930.34.