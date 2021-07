Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors cautious amid expanding virus infections at home just days before the Olympic Games open.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.12 percent or 317.39 points at 27,961.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.66 percent or 12.86 points to 1,926.75.