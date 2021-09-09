Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday as Wall Street falls weighed on the market, with investors adjusting their positions ahead of the settlement of futures and options this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.69 percent or 207.50 points at 29,973.71 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.60 percent or 12.45 points to 2,067.16.