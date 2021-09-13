Tokyo stocks open lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investors sought to lock in profits following recent rallies, with falls on Wall Street also weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.13 percent or 40.25 points at 30,341.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.44 percent or 9.13 points to 2,082.52.