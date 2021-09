Tokyo, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following a mixed close on Wall Street, where investors were eyeing the risk of a US government shutdown.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.28 percent or 83.64 points at 30,156.42 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.23 percent or 4.73 points to 2,083.01.