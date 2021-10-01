Tokyo stocks open lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, extending falls on Wall Street with investors weighing events this week including the election to pick Japan's next premier.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.64 percent or 187.76 points at 29,264.90 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.90 percent or 18.17 points to 2,011.99.