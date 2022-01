Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after Wall Street shares rebounded, with investors shifting attention to upcoming corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.36 percent or 96.75 points at 26,620.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.47 percent or 8.75 points to 1,868.14.