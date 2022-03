Tokyo, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday on worries over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with investor attention also on key US jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.65 percent or 172.76 points at 26,404.51, while the broader Topix index was down 0.59 percent or 11.11 points at 1,870.69.