Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking a Wall Street rout after shares of First Republic Bank tanked, reigniting worries over the financial sector

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking a Wall Street rout after shares of First Republic Bank tanked, reigniting worries over the financial sector.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.55 percent, or 158.54 points, at 28,461.53 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.75 percent, or 15.41 points, to 2,026.74.

The dollar stood at 133.58 yen, against 133.73 yen in New York on Tuesday.

On Monday, First Republic said it lost more than 40 percent of its deposits in the first quarter this year, and its shares sank nearly 50 percent as of end-Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 1.

0 percent to 33,530.83, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.6 percent to 4,071.63.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 2.0 percent to 11,799.16.

The First Republic crisis helped "reignite concerns about the banking sector," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

In Japan, "the market was seen starting lower following falls in US shares," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group lost 0.63 percent to 4,998 yen, Sony Group was down 1.34 percent to 12,145 yen and Toyota dropped 0.30 percent to 1,794.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing edged down 0.46 percent to 31,820 yen.