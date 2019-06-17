Tokyo stocks open lower 17 June 2019

(@imziishan)

Tokyo stocks opened fractionally lower on Monday, tracking falls on Wall Street, with investors' eyes on the US-China trade war and key central bank meetings this week

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.06 percent or 12.64 points to 21,104.25 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.24 percent or 3.75 points at 1,542.96.