UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower 17 June 2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:28 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower 17 June 2019

Tokyo stocks opened fractionally lower on Monday, tracking falls on Wall Street, with investors' eyes on the US-China trade war and key central bank meetings this week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):Tokyo stocks opened fractionally lower on Monday, tracking falls on Wall Street, with investors' eyes on the US-China trade war and key central bank meetings this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.06 percent or 12.64 points to 21,104.25 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.24 percent or 3.75 points at 1,542.96.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

Blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad

9 minutes ago

Pak Suzuki finally launches Alto 660cc

20 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei edges up with eyes on trade, centra ..

1 minute ago

Here's how Pakistani celebs wished their fathers o ..

40 minutes ago

Estrogen, vitamin D may protect metabolic health a ..

35 minutes ago

How a lethal toxin might help in the opioid crisis

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.