Tokyo stocks open lower

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street as minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting signalled the possibility of more interest rate hikes ahead

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street as minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting signalled the possibility of more interest rate hikes ahead.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.83 percent, or 277.77 points, at 33,060.93 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.53 percent, or 12.18 points, to 2,293.85.

While the Fed voted last month to pause rate increases after 10 consecutive hikes, meeting minutes showed policymakers believe two hikes will likely be needed in 2023 to bring inflation back down.

"The market remains on board with the Fed's view where 'almost all' officials expect more rate increases in 2023," National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a note.

On Wall Street, all three major indices closed down, with the Dow dropping 0.4 percent to 34,288.64, the broad-based S&P falling 0.2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq slipping 0.

3 percent.

The US market also declined due to "worries over the prospect of the global economy following the worsening seen in Chinese and European economic data," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

The Japanese market is "expected to start with falls following declines in US shares," with potentially some bargain-hunting purchases supporting the market, he said.

The dollar fetched 144.34 yen in early Asian trade, against 144.65 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 0.86 percent at 6,879 yen, Sony Group was off 0.75 percent at 13,210 yen, and Nippon Steel was down 1.41 percent at 3,010 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 2.03 percent at 20,255 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was down 2.49 percent at 20,785 yen.

Toyota was up 0.32 percent at 2,348.5 yen after it said its April-June sales in the United States increased on-year.

