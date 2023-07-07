Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after falls on Wall Street as investors fretted over the prospect of more US interest rate hikes and the risk of recession.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.88 percent, or 289.28 points, at 32,483.74 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.77 percent, or 17.46 points, to 2,259.62.

Following surprisingly strong US economic data overnight -- boosting the chances for more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes -- Wall Street stocks spent the entire day in the red, with the S&P 500 finishing down 0.8 percent.

The data included releases from payroll firm ADP estimating the US economy added 497,000 jobs last month, more than double the expected amount.

Also, a survey by the Institute for Supply Management pointed to solid growth in the services sector in June, again suggestive of a growing economy.

"Stocks are trading lower (Friday) against this backdrop of robust data but higher rates," Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Investors are awaiting the key US payrolls report due later in the day, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 143.89 Yen in early Asian trade, down from 144.10 yen in New York late Thursday.

Japan's household spending in May dropped 4.0 percent year-on-year, the third consecutive monthly decline, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

In Tokyo, Toyota was down 1.20 percent at 2,299 yen, Sony Group was off 0.65 percent at 13,060 yen, and SoftBank Group was off 1.65 percent at 6,695 yen.

Fabless semiconductor vendor Socionext dived 6.19 percent to 15,900 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 1.16 percent at 20,060 yen, while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rose 0.54 percent to 20,590 yen.

Eisai plunged 4.64 percent to 9,385 yen despite news that the US drug regulator gave full approval to new Alzheimer's medicine Leqembi, developed jointly by the Japanese drugmaker and Biogen of the United States.

