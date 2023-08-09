Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday extending falls on Wall Street, with investors spooked by a Moody's downgrade of several banks and weak China trade data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday extending falls on Wall Street, with investors spooked by a Moody's downgrade of several banks and weak China trade data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.31 percent, or 101.12 points, at 32,276.17 in early trade, while the broader Topix index trimmed 0.39 percent, or 8.87 points, to 2,282.86.

The dollar fetched 143.25 yen, against 143.40 yen seen in New York on Tuesday.

All three major US indices were in the red the entire day.

Moody's downgraded 10 regional banks and placed another six US lenders on watch for a possible cut, citing the rising costs of bank deposits and a worsening outlook for credit quality.

The downgrade "sparked sell-offs among financial shares, with the Japan market expected to start lower," Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said in a note.

The Moody's move renewed scrutiny of the overall health of the banking system, but at the same time, it's "old news, so there is little to see here," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote.

Meanwhile, official data showed Tuesday that China suffered its biggest fall in exports in more than three years last month, a reading likely to ratchet up calls for more action to revive growth.

The result indicates that "the cooling foreign demand is weighing on exports and is likely to continue to drag," said Taylor Nugent, an economist at National Australia Bank.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group lost 1.01 percent to 6,951 yen after it reported a surprise net loss of more than $3 billion in the first quarter on Tuesday.

The firm attributed investment losses to "declines in the share prices of Alibaba, Deutsche Telekom, and T-Mobile US."Meanwhile, Sony Group was down 0.80 percent to 12,870 yen ahead of results later Wednesday. Toyota declined 1.13 percent to 2,396 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.11 percent to 33,910 yen.

