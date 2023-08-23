Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 05:26 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday after US shares ended mostly flat as a rally in tech shares petered out

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday after US shares ended mostly flat as a rally in tech shares petered out.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.39 percent, or 123.04 points, at 31,733.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.39 percent, or 8.91 points, to 2,256.80.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session mostly lower as worries about higher Treasury bond yields offset investor appetite to keep buying equities.

The tech-centred Nasdaq Composite Index still mustered a 0.1 percent gain to finish at 13,505.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 percent to 34,288.83, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent to 4,387.55.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with falls as the US Dow dropped," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said in a note.

Markets are looking ahead to an address Friday by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on future monetary policy, analysts said.

Investors are also watching US chip giant Nvidia's earnings report due later in the day and a slew of data including the Eurozone consumer confidence, and the US July new homes sales, due later this week, National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.64 percent, Sony Group was off 0.29 percent, and Hitachi was down 0.88 percent.

Chip-linked shares were also lower, with Tokyo Electron trading down 0.94 percent and Advantest off 1.27 percent.

The dollar fetched 145.71 yen in early Asian trade, against 145.85 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Bank Tokyo Powell New York July Stocks Market Toyota Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till the ..

Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till their surrender to State: COAS

7 minutes ago
 08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

7 minutes ago
 DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situatio ..

DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situation

7 minutes ago
 Two robbers held

Two robbers held

7 minutes ago
 IIU establishes international office for foreign f ..

IIU establishes international office for foreign faculty members, students

9 minutes ago
 Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

9 minutes ago
New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of chang ..

New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of change

15 minutes ago
 Mobile phone lifter busted

Mobile phone lifter busted

15 minutes ago
 23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

15 minutes ago
 Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fir ..

Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fire exchange

15 minutes ago
 98 Power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

98 Power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

15 minutes ago
 Intangible cultural heritage exhibition held in Xi ..

Intangible cultural heritage exhibition held in Xinjiang

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business