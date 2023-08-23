Tokyo stocks open lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday after US shares ended mostly flat as a rally in tech shares petered out.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.39 percent, or 123.04 points, at 31,733.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.39 percent, or 8.91 points, to 2,256.80.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session mostly lower as worries about higher Treasury bond yields offset investor appetite to keep buying equities.

The tech-centred Nasdaq Composite Index still mustered a 0.1 percent gain to finish at 13,505.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 percent to 34,288.83, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent to 4,387.55.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with falls as the US Dow dropped," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said in a note.

Markets are looking ahead to an address Friday by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on future monetary policy, analysts said.

Investors are also watching US chip giant Nvidia's earnings report due later in the day and a slew of data including the Eurozone consumer confidence, and the US July new homes sales, due later this week, National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.64 percent, Sony Group was off 0.29 percent, and Hitachi was down 0.88 percent.

Chip-linked shares were also lower, with Tokyo Electron trading down 0.94 percent and Advantest off 1.27 percent.

The dollar fetched 145.71 yen in early Asian trade, against 145.85 yen in New York late Tuesday.