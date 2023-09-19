Tokyo stocks open lower

Open Menu

September 19, 2023

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday in subdued trade as investors await the US Federal Reserve's upcoming interest-rate decision

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday in subdued trade as investors await the US Federal Reserve's upcoming interest-rate decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.63 percent, or 209.63 points, at 33,323.46 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.25 percent, or 6.16 points, at 2,422.22.

Overnight, US equities closed little changed as "investors have seemingly taken a wait and see mode ahead the Fed, BoE (Bank of England) and BoJ (Bank of Japan) meetings later in the week," said National Australia Bank analyst Rodrigo Catril.

The Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday "is expected to set the tone for global markets," said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

"While the Fed is likely to keep rates unchanged, it is expected to convey a resolutely hawkish stance through its statement and dot plots, potentially holding out the possibility of one more rate hike later this year to the 5.

50-5.75% range," he added.

The dollar fetched 147.52 yen in early Asian trade, against 147.58 yen in New York on Monday.

Among major equities in Tokyo, Sony Group was down 0.81 percent at 12,825 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was off 1.37 percent at 34,680 yen.

SoftBank Group was down 2.68 percent at 6,538 yen after it said it has completed transactions of its initial public offering of Arm, from which it expects to receive $5.12 billion in proceeds in the second quarter to September.

Gains will not however be logged in SoftBank Group's earnings, the investment company said.

Toyota was up 0.55 percent at 2,837 yen. Shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was up 1.74 percent at 4,456 yen.

