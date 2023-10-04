Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:11 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street, while the Dollar briefly topped 150 Yen overnight in a reflection of surging US Treasury yields.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.49 percent, or 464.40 points, at 30,773.54 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.33 percent, or 30.33 points, to 2,245.14.

"Japanese shares are expected to start with falls, extending the negative trend in US stocks," market analyst Shutaro Yasuda of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.

"It is difficult (for investors) to move towards bargain-hunting as yields in US Treasury notes keep climbing," he added.

Higher yields in bonds usually weigh on stock markets.

The dollar fetched 149.

19 yen in early Asian trade, against 148.85 yen in New York late Tuesday, after the greenback briefly rose above 150 yen for the first time in a year.

In Tokyo, automakers were among losers, with Nissan trading down 3.62 percent at 607.3 yen, Honda off 3.62 percent at 1,585.5, and their bigger rival Toyota trading 2.28 percent lower at 2,545.5 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 4.45 percent at 4,057 yen, and Panasonic was down 3.78 percent at 1,603 yen.

Trading house Marubeni was down 3.36 percent at 2,201.5 yen.

Banks were also lower, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group trading down 2.39 percent at 1,244.5 yen, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group off 1.58 percent at 7,227 yen.

