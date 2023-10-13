Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 05:53 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, extending falls on Wall Street as US inflation data renewed concerns over higher interest rates

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, extending falls on Wall Street as US inflation data renewed concerns over higher interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.48 percent, or 155.76 points, to 32,338.90 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.81 percent, or 19.06 points, at 2,323.43.

"Japanese shares are starting with losses, weighed down by Wall Street falls and profit-taking" in Tokyo after three days of rallies, said Yuta Okamoto, market analyst for Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Overnight in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.5 percent at 33,631.14, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.6 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.6 percent.

The latest US consumer price index (CPI) figure -- a 3.7 percent rise in September -- implied "that markets might have been too quick to dismiss the possibility of a November rate hike after this week's dovish" comments by Federal Reserve officials, Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Traders' focus is now shifting to Japan's CPI for September due next Friday, which "could affect the Bank of Japan's policy decision", and the Fed's Beige Book economy report on Wednesday, Okamoto of Tokai Tokyo said.

The dollar fetched 149.77 yen in early Asian trade against 149.79 yen in New York late Thursday.

Among major shares, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 4.74 percent at 35,350 yen, after saying it expected to improve its earnings on the back of record annual profits.

Astellas Pharma was down 2.84 percent at 1,983 yen, Nintendo was off 2.82 percent at 6,171 yen, and real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan was down 2.36 percent at 3,351 yen.

Toyota was off 1.51 percent at 2,698.5 yen, while Sony Group was down 0.72 percent at 13,010 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo Price New York Japan September November Stocks Market Toyota Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorc ..

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

35 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could ..

JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could persist

16 minutes ago
 Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

17 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister o ..

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister of Education discuss cooperatio ..

44 minutes ago
 Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to ..

Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to accelerate digital transformat ..

44 minutes ago
 Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

17 minutes ago
Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

17 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

17 minutes ago
 Palestinian leader Abbas warns of 'second Nakba' c ..

Palestinian leader Abbas warns of 'second Nakba' catastrophe in Gaza

13 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as ..

JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as profits jump to $13.2 bn

13 minutes ago
 Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good ..

Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good results

2 hours ago
 TSMC applies for 'permanent' permit to export US e ..

TSMC applies for 'permanent' permit to export US equipment to China factory

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business