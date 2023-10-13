Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, extending falls on Wall Street as US inflation data renewed concerns over higher interest rates

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.48 percent, or 155.76 points, to 32,338.90 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.81 percent, or 19.06 points, at 2,323.43.

"Japanese shares are starting with losses, weighed down by Wall Street falls and profit-taking" in Tokyo after three days of rallies, said Yuta Okamoto, market analyst for Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Overnight in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.5 percent at 33,631.14, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.6 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.6 percent.

The latest US consumer price index (CPI) figure -- a 3.7 percent rise in September -- implied "that markets might have been too quick to dismiss the possibility of a November rate hike after this week's dovish" comments by Federal Reserve officials, Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Traders' focus is now shifting to Japan's CPI for September due next Friday, which "could affect the Bank of Japan's policy decision", and the Fed's Beige Book economy report on Wednesday, Okamoto of Tokai Tokyo said.

The dollar fetched 149.77 yen in early Asian trade against 149.79 yen in New York late Thursday.

Among major shares, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 4.74 percent at 35,350 yen, after saying it expected to improve its earnings on the back of record annual profits.

Astellas Pharma was down 2.84 percent at 1,983 yen, Nintendo was off 2.82 percent at 6,171 yen, and real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan was down 2.36 percent at 3,351 yen.

Toyota was off 1.51 percent at 2,698.5 yen, while Sony Group was down 0.72 percent at 13,010 yen.