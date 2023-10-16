Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after falls in US tech shares

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after falls in US tech shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.05 percent, or 340.27 points, at 31,975.72 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.82 percent, or 19.01 points, to 2,289.74.

"Japanese shares are expected to start with falls following losses in US high-tech stocks" on Friday, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Wall Street stocks mostly declined on Friday as traders assessed bank earnings, inflation concerns and worries over the Middle East.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent to 33,670.29, while the broad-based S&P 500 Index slid 0.5 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 1.2 percent.

The dollar fetched 149.49 yen in early Asian trade, against 149.53 yen in New York on Friday.

Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist of Rakuten Securities, said Japanese shares were supported by the "sound Japanese economy and corporate performances" but that worries over US interest rate were holding back gains.

Looking ahead, investors are watching US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday, said senior analyst Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

Oil price movements on the back of the Middle East turmoil is also a risk factor, analysts said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 1.98 percent at 6,379 yen, Sony Group was off 1.63 percent at 12,640 yen, and Panasonic was off 1.86 percent at 1,587 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 4.09 percent at 4,383 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was off 2.64 percent at 20,650 yen.

Toyota was down 0.95 percent at 2,662 yen. Industrial robot maker Fanuc was 1.38 percent lower at 4,001 yen.

