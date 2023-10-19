Tokyo stocks open lower

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 05:55 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street against a backdrop of ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas that has raised fears of a wider regional conflict.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.33 percent, or 427.42 points, at 31,614.83 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.15 percent, or 26.40 points, to 2,268.94.

"Middle East developments, that include US President (Joe) Biden visiting Israel and publicly backing its claim Hamas was responsible for the Gaza hospital atrocity, and Iran calling for a 'full and immediate boycott' of Israel by Muslim countries, have contributed to higher oil prices overnight and, at least partly because of that, higher US bonds yields," said National Australia Bank's senior strategist Ray Attrill.

"This in turn sees risk markets under fresh pressure," he added.

The dollar fetched 149.81 yen in early Asian trade, against 149.93 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow fell 1.0 percent to 33,665.08, the broad-based S&P 500 sank 1.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.6 percent.

The yield on the popular 10-year US Treasury note rose above 4.

9 percent for the first time since 2007, as traders prepared for the likelihood of interest rates remaining higher for longer.

Among major shares in Tokyo, minicar specialist Suzuki was down 1.07 percent at 5,839 yen. A report said it would make India an export hub for electric vehicles.

Mitsubishi Motors dropped 3.7 percent to 536.3 yen, with another report saying the carmaker would decide next week to withdraw from China.

Toyota was down 0.81 percent at 2,647.5 yen after reports said a partial suspension of production lines in Japan due to a fire at one of its suppliers would continue through Friday.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 3.82 percent at 4,230 yen, Hitachi was off 0.84 percent at 8,920 yen, and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was down 1.12 percent at 4,068 yen.

Japan booked a trade surplus of 62.4 billion yen ($420 million) in September, against market consensus of a 451.5 billion yen deficit, according to data released by the finance ministry before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

