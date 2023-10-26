Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after Wall Street was weighed down by mixed corporate earnings and high US Treasury yields, while the yen fell to a year-low

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after Wall Street was weighed down by mixed corporate earnings and high US Treasury yields, while the yen fell to a year-low.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.14 percent, or 357.21 points, at 30,912.71 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.68 percent, or 15.37 points, at 2,239.03.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with falls following losses in US high tech shares," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.3 percent lower at 33,035.93, the broad-based S&P shed 1.4 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq plunged 2.4 percent.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note remained elevated after recently breaching the five percent level for the first time in 16 years, exacerbating worries that US interest rates will stay higher for longer.

This in turn sent the yen to a year-low, again breaking the important 150 level that could prompt government intervention.

The dollar was at 150.

12 yen in early Asian trade, up from 150.08 yen in New York and down from 149.83 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday.

Looking ahead, investors are monitoring US growth figures and the European Central Bank's policy decision, both due later in the day, said National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril.

In Tokyo, high-tech shares were particularly lower.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest plunged 6.19 percent to 4,013 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron dropped 4.59 percent to 19,430 yen.

SoftBank Group sank 3.95 percent to 6,058 yen. Electronic parts maker Rohm fell 3.04 percent to 2,521.5 yen. Kawasaki Heavy Industries was down 2.77 percent at 3,305 yen.

Toyota was down 1.29 percent at 2,606 yen as production returned to normal after a recent explosion at a supplier, and Nissan was off 1.31 percent at 587.5 yen.

Honda was down 0.43 percent at 1,613.5 yen after reports said the Japanese carmaker and US auto giant General Motors will end their partnership to jointly develop electric vehicles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Vehicles Bank Honda Kawasaki Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Government Nissan Toyota General Motors Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

4 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

5 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

6 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

6 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

6 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

7 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

7 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business