Tokyo stocks open lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after Wall Street was weighed down by mixed corporate earnings and high US Treasury yields, while the yen fell to a year-low

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after Wall Street was weighed down by mixed corporate earnings and high US Treasury yields, while the yen fell to a year-low.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.14 percent, or 357.21 points, at 30,912.71 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.68 percent, or 15.37 points, at 2,239.03.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with falls following losses in US high tech shares," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.3 percent lower at 33,035.93, the broad-based S&P shed 1.4 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq plunged 2.4 percent.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note remained elevated after recently breaching the five percent level for the first time in 16 years, exacerbating worries that US interest rates will stay higher for longer.

This in turn sent the yen to a year-low, again breaking the important 150 level that could prompt government intervention.

The dollar was at 150.

12 yen in early Asian trade, up from 150.08 yen in New York and down from 149.83 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday.

Looking ahead, investors are monitoring US growth figures and the European Central Bank's policy decision, both due later in the day, said National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril.

In Tokyo, high-tech shares were particularly lower.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest plunged 6.19 percent to 4,013 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron dropped 4.59 percent to 19,430 yen.

SoftBank Group sank 3.95 percent to 6,058 yen. Electronic parts maker Rohm fell 3.04 percent to 2,521.5 yen. Kawasaki Heavy Industries was down 2.77 percent at 3,305 yen.

Toyota was down 1.29 percent at 2,606 yen as production returned to normal after a recent explosion at a supplier, and Nissan was off 1.31 percent at 587.5 yen.

Honda was down 0.43 percent at 1,613.5 yen after reports said the Japanese carmaker and US auto giant General Motors will end their partnership to jointly develop electric vehicles.