Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, following falls on Wall Street with investors awaiting Japanese and US central bank rate decisions this week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, following falls on Wall Street with investors awaiting Japanese and US central bank rate decisions this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.03 percent, or 319.29 points, at 30,672.40 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.93 percent, or 20.93 points, at 2,233.72.

The Bank of Japan will conclude a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday while the US Federal Reserve will make a rate decision on Wednesday.

Market consensus is that "the both banks won't raise interest rates, but depending on messages from BoJ Governor (Kazuo) Ueda and Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell, speculation of higher rates could grow stronger," said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities.

Higher rates weigh on stocks markets as they could weigh on economic growth, analysts said.

The BoJ is expected to revise up its inflation forecast, which could prompt "views that exit from the 'unprecedented monetary easing' is coming in sight" in financial markets, said Kubota.

Investors are also closely watching corporate earnings reports this week, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 149.75 yen in early Asian trade, against 149.65 yen in New York on Friday.

US shares mostly fell on Friday, with the Dow closing down 1.1 percent at 32,417.59 and the broad-based S&P 500 finishing 0.5 percent lower, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.4 percent.

In Tokyo, Panasonic was down 1.67 percent at 1,441.5 yen despite a report which said the electronics firm will likely report a record net profit for the nine months to September.

Hitachi soared 4.63 percent to 9,295 yen, after it revised up its full-year to March sales and profit forecasts.

Komatsu dived 6.34 percent to 3,456 yen, even after the construction machine maker revised up its sales and profits forecasts.

Among others, Toyota was down 2.71 percent at 2,567 yen, and SoftBank Group was off 1.35 percent at 6,057 yen, while Sony Group was up 0.66 percent at 12,200 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Dollar Bank Tokyo Powell New York Japan March September Stocks Market From Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU between Mi ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU between Ministry of Interior, National G ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai to host AI &amp; Web3 Festival on 11-12 Sept ..

Dubai to host AI &amp; Web3 Festival on 11-12 September

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Publishers Conference praised for advancin ..

Sharjah Publishers Conference praised for advancing global book industry

2 minutes ago
 Final round of qualifiers launched for Community C ..

Final round of qualifiers launched for Community Champion of Arab Reading Challe ..

17 minutes ago
 Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national ..

Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national cricket team

37 minutes ago
 German inflation slows to 3.8% in October

German inflation slows to 3.8% in October

26 minutes ago
Abdullah bin Zayed receives James Cleverly, discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives James Cleverly, discusses UAE-UK partnership, region ..

1 hour ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 539 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 539 points

26 minutes ago
 CCP sets up new department for robust market surve ..

CCP sets up new department for robust market surveillance

14 minutes ago
 Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

14 minutes ago
 Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: Nationa ..

Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: National Bonds

2 hours ago
 PSC declares PMS results

PSC declares PMS results

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business