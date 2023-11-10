Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, with investors spooked by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's suggestion the US central bank is prepared to hike interest rates further if needed

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.62 percent, or 201.53 points, to 32,444.93, in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.48 percent, or 11.22 points, to 2,323.90.

The dollar stood at 151.32 yen, against 151.35 yen on Thursday in New York.

"We know that ongoing progress toward our two percent goal is not assured: Inflation has given us a few head fakes," Powell told a conference in Washington on Thursday.

"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so."

Powell's comments come just over a week after the US central bank voted to hold interest rates steady at a 22-year high for a second consecutive meeting, fueling expectations that it was done with rate hikes.

The Fed chief "makes it abundantly clear that the Fed is carefully balancing the risk that inflation could reignite against the risk that the central bank could cause unnecessary economic damage," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

In Japan, the market "was seen starting lower following Wall Street losses," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group plunged 2.64 percent to 12,890 yen.

The entertainment giant on Thursday raised its full-year net profit and sales forecasts but logged a 29-percent year-on-year drop in its July-September net profit.

Toyota shed 1.13 percent to 2,785.5 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing trimmed 1.36 percent to 35,330 yen.

