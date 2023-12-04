Tokyo stocks open lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as a higher yen against the dollar weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.34 percent, or 114.89 points, at 33,316.62 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.48 percent, or 11.44 points, to 2,371.08.

"As the dollar-yen is trading at above 146 yen levels, export-linked shares may weigh on the market," said Yuta Okamoto, market analyst for Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

A higher yen is negative for Japanese exporters in general, as it deflates their repatriated profits while weakening their products' price competitiveness in foreign markets.

Last week, Wall Street shares ended higher on firming expectations that the US Federal Reserve has finished raising rates.

But Fed chair Jerome "Powell said it was premature to conclude with confidence the Fed has done enough with rates, but the pushback on market pricing was far from emphatic," sending the dollar weaker against its major peers, said Taylor Nugent, senior analyst of National Australia Bank.

The dollar fetched 146.34 yen in early Asian trade, down from 146.84 yen in New York and 148.05 yen in Tokyo on Friday.

In Tokyo, Toyota dropped 2.61 percent to 2,759 yen, Sony Group was down 2.04 percent at 12,460 yen, and IT system firm NEC was down 2.27 percent at 8,167 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was off 1.34 percent at 4,560 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.75 percent at 36,820 yen.