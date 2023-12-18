Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investors awaited fresh clues for trade, including the Bank of Japan's policy decision later this week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investors awaited fresh clues for trade, including the Bank of Japan's policy decision later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.66 percent, or 217.46 points, at 32,753.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.86 percent, or 20.06 points, to 2,312.22.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with falls with lack of fresh reasons to buy shares," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist of Rakuten Securities, said "an important event this week is the Bank of Japan's policy meeting" that will conclude on Tuesday.

"We think that some sort of message could be issued towards lifting of the minus interest rate," he said, adding the brokerage forecasts that the BoJ will announce plans to exit from negative rates and will lift the policy in January.

"If (the Bank moves) as we forecast, the yen will likely appreciate further" that will in turn weigh on the stock market, he said.

The dollar fetched 142.34 yen in early Asian trade, against 142.22 yen in New York late Friday.

On Friday, the US blue-chip Dow index finished at a third straight record, adding 0.2 percent to 37,305.16.

The broad-based S&P 500 was essentially flat at 4,719.19, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index won 0.4 percent to 14,813.92.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Honda was down 2.00 percent at 1,395.5 yen, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was off 3.01 percent at 4,699 yen, and optical and digital precision maker Olympus was down 2.65 percent at 2,054 yen.

Oil refiner and distributor Idemitsu Kosan was off 2.16 percent at 3,766 yen, and Mizuho Financial Group was down 2.55 percent at 2,329.5 yen.