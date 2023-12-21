Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Published December 21, 2023

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, with investors disheartened by falls on Wall Street as traders turned to profit-taking after a weeks-long rally.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.06 percent, or 356.98 points, to 33,318.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.90 percent, or 21.12 points, at 2,328.26.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with falls following declines in US shares" led by profit-taking sales, said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

The Dollar fetched 143.

51 Yen in early Asian trade, against 143.63 yen in New York.

Overnight on Wall Street, the blue-chip Dow ended down 1.3 percent at 37,082.00, the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.5 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq shed 1.5 percent.

In Tokyo, Toyota dropped 4.01 percent to 2,538 yen after it said it was recalling one million vehicles in the United States over defects involving passenger-side airbags.

Sony Group was down 0.53 percent at 13,085 yen. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was off 3.27 percent at 4,823 yen. Drugmaker Eisai was off 2.69 percent at 6,880 yen.

