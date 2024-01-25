Tokyo Stocks Open Lower
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 05:28 PM
Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Thursday, chasing Wall Street's mixed close amid uncertainty about when the Bank of Japan might shift away from its negative interest rates
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Thursday, chasing Wall Street's mixed close amid uncertainty about when the Bank of Japan might shift away from its negative interest rates.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.14 percent, or 50.52 points, to 36,175.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index trimmed 0.06 percent, or 1.40 points, to 2,527.82.
The dollar stood at 147.65 yen, against 147.62 yen on Wednesday in New York.
The BoJ maintained its monetary status quo on Tuesday but was more confident about achieving its goal of stable and sustainable inflation of around 2 percent.
Market participants will "continue to weigh up the timing of the BoJ's monetary policy normalisation, and Japanese equities will probably remain in slightly negative territory, influenced by interest rate trends", said Takashi Ito of Nomura Securities, quoted by Bloomberg.
Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group lost 0.49 percent to 6,693 yen, Sony Group shed 0.24 percent to 14,500 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 0.40 percent to 38,930 yen.
Toyota added 0.74 percent to 2,981.5 yen.
Recent Stories
ICCPO holds online khuli katcheri
Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWMC workers
PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for shared regional peace, progre ..
IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general polls
Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Inves ..
Providing standard health facilities to citizens govt's responsibility; says Dr ..
Net metering procedure being simplified to facilitate consumers: FESCO Chief
PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases
Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities being provided to businessmen
Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail
Meeting reviews preparation for general elections
Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' observed
More Stories From Business
-
Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Investments and Interior ..12 minutes ago
-
Governor SBP inaugurates Japanese traditional pottery, ceramics exhibition Yakashime12 minutes ago
-
ECB pauses rates again as inflation eases12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's public-sector insurance companies’ engine of economic growth: Dr Gohar48 minutes ago
-
European stocks drop before ECB rate call2 hours ago
-
Future Fest 3rd edition at Expo from Jan 26-282 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 to Rs.213,800 per tola2 hours ago
-
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%3 hours ago
-
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 524 points3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares2 hours ago