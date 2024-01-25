Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Thursday, chasing Wall Street's mixed close amid uncertainty about when the Bank of Japan might shift away from its negative interest rates

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Thursday, chasing Wall Street's mixed close amid uncertainty about when the Bank of Japan might shift away from its negative interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.14 percent, or 50.52 points, to 36,175.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index trimmed 0.06 percent, or 1.40 points, to 2,527.82.

The dollar stood at 147.65 yen, against 147.62 yen on Wednesday in New York.

The BoJ maintained its monetary status quo on Tuesday but was more confident about achieving its goal of stable and sustainable inflation of around 2 percent.

Market participants will "continue to weigh up the timing of the BoJ's monetary policy normalisation, and Japanese equities will probably remain in slightly negative territory, influenced by interest rate trends", said Takashi Ito of Nomura Securities, quoted by Bloomberg.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group lost 0.49 percent to 6,693 yen, Sony Group shed 0.24 percent to 14,500 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 0.40 percent to 38,930 yen.

Toyota added 0.74 percent to 2,981.5 yen.