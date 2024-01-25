Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 05:28 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Thursday, chasing Wall Street's mixed close amid uncertainty about when the Bank of Japan might shift away from its negative interest rates

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Thursday, chasing Wall Street's mixed close amid uncertainty about when the Bank of Japan might shift away from its negative interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.14 percent, or 50.52 points, to 36,175.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index trimmed 0.06 percent, or 1.40 points, to 2,527.82.

The dollar stood at 147.65 yen, against 147.62 yen on Wednesday in New York.

The BoJ maintained its monetary status quo on Tuesday but was more confident about achieving its goal of stable and sustainable inflation of around 2 percent.

Market participants will "continue to weigh up the timing of the BoJ's monetary policy normalisation, and Japanese equities will probably remain in slightly negative territory, influenced by interest rate trends", said Takashi Ito of Nomura Securities, quoted by Bloomberg.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group lost 0.49 percent to 6,693 yen, Sony Group shed 0.24 percent to 14,500 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 0.40 percent to 38,930 yen.

Toyota added 0.74 percent to 2,981.5 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Toyota

Recent Stories

ICCPO holds online khuli katcheri

ICCPO holds online khuli katcheri

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWM ..

Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWMC workers

5 minutes ago
 PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for ..

PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for shared regional peace, progre ..

5 minutes ago
 IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general p ..

IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general polls

5 minutes ago
 Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister f ..

Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Inves ..

12 minutes ago
 Providing standard health facilities to citizens g ..

Providing standard health facilities to citizens govt's responsibility; says Dr ..

11 minutes ago
Net metering procedure being simplified to facilit ..

Net metering procedure being simplified to facilitate consumers: FESCO Chief

11 minutes ago
 PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana ..

PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities b ..

Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities being provided to businessmen

5 minutes ago
 Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail

Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews preparation for general elections

Meeting reviews preparation for general elections

5 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' ..

Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' observed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business