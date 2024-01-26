Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as profit-taking weighed on the market after key indices rallied to near 34-year high levels.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.73 percent, or 262.97 points, at 35,973.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.60 percent, or 15.09 points, to 2,516.83.

The Dollar fetched 147.86 Yen in early Asian trade, against 147.67 yen in New York late Thursday.

"With a sense of overheating short-term, the Japanese market is expected to start with losses," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

The Nikkei index breached the psychologically important 36,000 level in recent sessions, and profit-taking is emerging, analysts said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota dipped 2.40 percent to 2,893 yen, Sony Group was down 1.99 percent at 14,070 yen, and SoftBank Group was off 1.63 percent at 6,558 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 2.74 percent at 5,883 yen. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group was down 1.96 percent at 7,495 yen.

