Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday following falls on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve signalled more time was needed to cut interest rates.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.80 percent, or 291.53 points, at 35,995.18 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.74 percent, or 18.91 points, to 2,532.19.
Overnight on Wall Street, major indices finished decisively lower, with the S&P 500 down 1.6 percent at 4,845.65.
The Dow dropped 0.8 percent to 38,150.30, while the tech-rich Nasdaq tumbled 2.2 percent to 15,164.01.
The Federal Reserve voted to leave interest rates unchanged for the fourth straight meeting while indicating it was moving toward future cuts -- but probably not before May at the earliest.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was unlikely to lower interest rates in March.
"Trade in the Japanese market will likely be bearish, following the Fed meeting and falls in US shares," said senior analyst Ryotaro Sawada of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.
Focus is now on how strong bargain-hunting purchases will be ahead of the Japanese corporate earnings season, with several blue chips reporting results next week.
The dollar fetched 147.00 yen in early Asian trade, against 146.89 yen in New York late Wednesday.
Among major shares in Tokyo, Honda was down 2.48 percent at 1,634 yen, Nikon was off 2.47 percent at 1,480 yen, and Sony Group was down 1.50 percent at 14,475 yen.
Construction machine maker Komatsu was down 2.76 percent at 4,128 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 1.06 percent at 39,320 yen.
