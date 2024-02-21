Tokyo Stocks Open Lower
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday tracking losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.47 percent, or 181.23 points, to 38,182.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.29 percent, or 7.74 points, to 2,624.56.
"The Japanese market is expected to start with losses following falls in US shares" that were led by profit-taking, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.
The Dollar fetched 149.97 Yen in Asian trade, against 150.00 yen in New York.
Overnight in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.2 percent at 38,563.80, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.6 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.9 percent.
In Tokyo, chip-linked shares were lower after US chip giant Nvidia slumped on Wall Street ahead of upcoming earnings results.
Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 3.17 percent at 6,514 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was off 1.82 percent at 34,020 yen.
SoftBank Group was down 2.40 percent at 8,334 yen. Sony Group was down 1.31 percent at 13,140 yen.
Small car specialist Suzuki was down 1.40 percent at 6,487 yen. Oil and gas developer Inpex was off 1.54 percent at 1,988 yen.
Japan recorded a trade deficit of 1.76 trillion yen ($11.7 billion) in January, against market expectations of a 1.86 trillion yen deficit and after a surplus of 68.9 billion yen in December, according to government data released before the opening bell.
