Tokyo Stocks Open Lower
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street ahead of the release of key US inflation data.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.70 percent, or 275.08 points, at 38,932.95 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.29 percent, or 7.68 points, to 2,667.27.
"The Japanese market lacks clues for buying stocks after falls in US shares," Matsui Securities said.
As Thursday "is the end of a month, sales for the purpose of rebalancing" investment portfolio could weigh on the market, it added.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks slipped ahead of the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for January, which is expected to influence the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decisions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 0.1 percent to 38,949.
02, the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.2 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.6 percent.
The Dollar fetched 150.63 Yen in early Asian trade, against 150.70 yen in New York.
Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group was down 2.44 percent at 12,605 yen, steel maker JFE Holdings was down 2.18 percent at 2,450.5 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.93 percent at 42,810 yen.
Chip maker Renesas Electronics was down 3.12 percent at 2,453 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was off 1.03 percent at 6,850 yen.
Honda was up 0.90 percent at 1,790 yen.
Sompo Holdings was up 0.79 percent at 8,769 yen after a report said it and three other major Japanese insurers will sell their entire cross-shareholdings worth about 6.5 trillion yen ($43 billion) over the next few years.
Recent Stories
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar
PSL 9: Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings
More Stories From Business
-
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade9 hours ago
-
OGDCL inaugurates Digital Drilling Hub10 hours ago
-
Bitcoin tops $60,000, approaches all-time high12 hours ago
-
NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights13 hours ago
-
Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins13 hours ago
-
KP Govt takes notice of substandard CNG cylinders13 hours ago
-
Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 202313 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 484 points15 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar13 hours ago
-
'Pakistan Single Window' awareness seminar held16 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 February 202412 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim13 hours ago