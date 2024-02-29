Tokyo stocks open lower

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street ahead of the release of key US inflation data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.70 percent, or 275.08 points, at 38,932.95 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.29 percent, or 7.68 points, to 2,667.27.

"The Japanese market lacks clues for buying stocks after falls in US shares," Matsui Securities said.

As Thursday "is the end of a month, sales for the purpose of rebalancing" investment portfolio could weigh on the market, it added.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks slipped ahead of the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for January, which is expected to influence the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decisions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 0.1 percent to 38,949.

02, the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.2 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.6 percent.

The Dollar fetched 150.63 Yen in early Asian trade, against 150.70 yen in New York.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group was down 2.44 percent at 12,605 yen, steel maker JFE Holdings was down 2.18 percent at 2,450.5 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.93 percent at 42,810 yen.

Chip maker Renesas Electronics was down 3.12 percent at 2,453 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was off 1.03 percent at 6,850 yen.

Honda was up 0.90 percent at 1,790 yen.

Sompo Holdings was up 0.79 percent at 8,769 yen after a report said it and three other major Japanese insurers will sell their entire cross-shareholdings worth about 6.5 trillion yen ($43 billion) over the next few years.

