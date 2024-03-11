Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed down by falls on Wall Street and a stronger yen against the dollar

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed down by falls on Wall Street and a stronger yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.18 percent, or 470.17 points, at 39,218.77 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dipped 1.09 percent, or 29.64 points, to 2,697.16.

"There are a series of reasons for the Tokyo market to drop," including falls in US shares and a stronger yen against the dollar, Matsui Securities said.

Wall Street stocks ended down Friday as investors assessed the latest US employment report and chipmaker Nvidia slumped.

The broad-based S&P 500 retreated 0.7 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 1.2 percent, and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2 percent to 38,722.69.

The dollar fetched 146.87 yen in Asian trade, down from 147.06 yen in New York on Friday.

Traders speculate that the Bank of Japan could tweak its super-loose monetary policy in its two-day meeting next week.

"The prevailing sentiment is leaning towards the notion that when the Bank of Japan eventually departs from its negative rate policy, it is anticipated to convey an air of confidence that deflation is in the rearview window," said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

"And this interest rate hike will not be an isolated occurrence, potentially bolstering the Japanese yen further," he added.

High-techs led losses in Tokyo, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest diving 5.56 percent to 6,545 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron dropping 3.78 percent to 36,910 yen.

SoftBank Group sank 5.33 percent to 8,690 yen.

Toyota was down 2.44 percent at 3,522 yen. Sony Group was off 0.89 percent at 12,855 yen.