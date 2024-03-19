Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Tokyo shares opened lower Tuesday after the previous day's sharp rallies, while investors eyed the Bank of Japan's possible upcoming interest rate hike

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.50 percent or 197.24 points to 39,543.20 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slid 0.12 percent, or 3.38 points, to 2,718.61.

The dollar fetched 149.14 yen, little changed from the 149.16 yen seen on Monday in New York.

Overnight, Wall Street was buoyed by tech shares with investors abuzz with excitement ahead of Nvidia's GTC 2024 gathering, an annual developers' conference for one of the biggest players in AI.

In Japan though, "the market was seen starting lower after Nikkei's sharp rallies from yesterday", said Toshiyuki Kanayama, Monex senior market analyst.

Speculation was rife that policymakers may finally decide to ditch the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate at a key meeting Tuesday.

The negative interest rate policy has helped keep a lid on the cost of servicing Japan's debt that, at around 260 percent of national output, is one of the world's highest.

But it has sharply weakened the yen against the dollar, which is good news for exporters but unwelcome for consumers as it has made imports more expensive.

The central bank is also poised to unwind other measures such as its range for bond yields and purchases of risk assets, the Nikkei daily reported.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group fell 0.61 percent to 8,736 yen, Sony Group sank 0.22 percent to 13,300 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing trimmed 1.38 percent to 45,460 yen.

