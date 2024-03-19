Tokyo Stocks Open Lower
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Tokyo shares opened lower Tuesday after the previous day's sharp rallies, while investors eyed the Bank of Japan's possible upcoming interest rate hike
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Tokyo shares opened lower Tuesday after the previous day's sharp rallies, while investors eyed the Bank of Japan's possible upcoming interest rate hike.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.50 percent or 197.24 points to 39,543.20 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slid 0.12 percent, or 3.38 points, to 2,718.61.
The dollar fetched 149.14 yen, little changed from the 149.16 yen seen on Monday in New York.
Overnight, Wall Street was buoyed by tech shares with investors abuzz with excitement ahead of Nvidia's GTC 2024 gathering, an annual developers' conference for one of the biggest players in AI.
In Japan though, "the market was seen starting lower after Nikkei's sharp rallies from yesterday", said Toshiyuki Kanayama, Monex senior market analyst.
Speculation was rife that policymakers may finally decide to ditch the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate at a key meeting Tuesday.
The negative interest rate policy has helped keep a lid on the cost of servicing Japan's debt that, at around 260 percent of national output, is one of the world's highest.
But it has sharply weakened the yen against the dollar, which is good news for exporters but unwelcome for consumers as it has made imports more expensive.
The central bank is also poised to unwind other measures such as its range for bond yields and purchases of risk assets, the Nikkei daily reported.
Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group fell 0.61 percent to 8,736 yen, Sony Group sank 0.22 percent to 13,300 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing trimmed 1.38 percent to 45,460 yen.
Recent Stories
Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan
President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school
Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points
Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup
Rupee remains flat against dollar
Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
More Stories From Business
-
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives1 hour ago
-
Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy6 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points6 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.400 to Rs.227,300 per tola2 hours ago
-
Pakistani dealer marvels at integration of home appliances at AWE 20242 hours ago
-
Rupee remains flat against dollar5 minutes ago
-
BFC issued 268 registrations, licences and certificates in 30 days2 hours ago
-
SACM on IC&TE briefed on performance, goals of KP-EZDMC3 hours ago
-
Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever to spin off ice cream arm3 hours ago
-
Bank of Japan hikes rates for first time since 20075 minutes ago
-
Rice worth $2.517 bln exported, exports grew by 85.83% in 8 months5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 minutes ago