Tokyo stocks open lower

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 05:56 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investors opted to lock in profits after a mixed close on Wall Street where US markets took a breather after two buoyant sessions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.23 percent, or 92.84 points, to 40,795.59 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.27 percent, or 7.64 points, to 2,805.58.

"As US shares declined, profit-taking could grow in Tokyo," Shutaro Yasuda of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.

A lull in the yen's decline against the dollar could also prompt profit-seeking sales, Matsui Securities said.

The dollar fetched 151.32 yen in early Asian trade, against 151.40 yen in New York on Friday.

On Wall Street, the Dow dropped 0.8 percent and the broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq index climbed 0.2 percent.

A Japanese finance ministry currency diplomat on Monday hinted at potential intervention in the currency market, referring to the yen's depreciation after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates but indicated monetary easing conditions would continue.

"Clearly there are speculative actions behind the current cheapness of the yen," Masato Kanda told reporters.

"We can't tolerate excessive movement based on speculation, which has a huge negative effect on the national economy," he said.

"We will take appropriate measures against excessive movement without ruling out any means," Kanda said.

Among major shares, Olympus fell 2.34 percent to 2,172.5 yen, real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan was down 1.99 percent at 4,836 yen and Sony Group slipped 1.97 percent to 13,185 yen.

Shipping firm Nippon Yusen was down 1.67 percent at 4,173 yen, and Sumitomo Chemical was off 1.53 percent at 336 yen.

