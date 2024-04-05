Tokyo Stocks Open Lower
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 06:17 PM
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after falls on Wall Street as investors eyed key US jobs data later in the day
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after falls on Wall Street as investors eyed key US jobs data later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.34 percent, or 533.24 points, at 39,239.90 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.22 percent, or 33.31 points, to 2,698.69.
"Ahead of US payrolls (data) tonight, there is a little bit of edginess in the air not helped by a spike in oil prices amid an increase in Israel-Iran tensions," Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank said.
US "Federal Reserve Bank Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari's suggestion of a potential scenario where no rate cuts are needed if progress on inflation stalls and the economy maintains its robustness" is also weighing on the financial markets, said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.
US non-farm payrolls report, due later in the day, "will serve as the ultimate determinant in a challenging week for markets," Innes said, adding the reading "could prompt yet another hawkish reassessment of the likelihood of a June rate cut" by the Fed.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1.4 percent at 38,596.98, the broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.2 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 1.4 percent.
In Tokyo, chip-linked shares were lower with Tokyo Electron dropping 3.95 percent to 37,920 and Advantest sinking 3.76 percent to 6,111 yen.
SoftBank Group was down 2.38 percent at 8,571 yen. Nissan was off 1.93 percent at 573.3 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was down 2.00 percent at 1,518 yen.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey
PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds
Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs
Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin
Two held with 6kg hashish
PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks
Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: central bank
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Dr. Saqib emphasizes crucial role of BISP employees in program's success
More Stories From Business
-
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: central bank8 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.900 to Rs240,200 per tola2 hours ago
-
American Business Council proposes steps for documenting economy3 hours ago
-
Rupee remains unchanged; closed at Rs277.92 against dollar8 minutes ago
-
Equities struggle, oil extends gains on Middle East worries8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack5 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 April 20248 minutes ago
-
World Bank to provide 6 bln USD to support Cote d'Ivoire8 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report6 hours ago
-
Equities struggle, oil extends gains on Middle East worries8 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks close down ahead of US jobs data6 hours ago