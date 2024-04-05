Tokyo stocks open lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after falls on Wall Street as investors eyed key US jobs data later in the day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after falls on Wall Street as investors eyed key US jobs data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.34 percent, or 533.24 points, at 39,239.90 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.22 percent, or 33.31 points, to 2,698.69.

"Ahead of US payrolls (data) tonight, there is a little bit of edginess in the air not helped by a spike in oil prices amid an increase in Israel-Iran tensions," Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank said.

US "Federal Reserve Bank Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari's suggestion of a potential scenario where no rate cuts are needed if progress on inflation stalls and the economy maintains its robustness" is also weighing on the financial markets, said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

US non-farm payrolls report, due later in the day, "will serve as the ultimate determinant in a challenging week for markets," Innes said, adding the reading "could prompt yet another hawkish reassessment of the likelihood of a June rate cut" by the Fed.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1.4 percent at 38,596.98, the broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.2 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 1.4 percent.

In Tokyo, chip-linked shares were lower with Tokyo Electron dropping 3.95 percent to 37,920 and Advantest sinking 3.76 percent to 6,111 yen.

SoftBank Group was down 2.38 percent at 8,571 yen. Nissan was off 1.93 percent at 573.3 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was down 2.00 percent at 1,518 yen.