Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after falls on Wall Street as investors eyed key US jobs data later in the day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after falls on Wall Street as investors eyed key US jobs data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.34 percent, or 533.24 points, at 39,239.90 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.22 percent, or 33.31 points, to 2,698.69.

"Ahead of US payrolls (data) tonight, there is a little bit of edginess in the air not helped by a spike in oil prices amid an increase in Israel-Iran tensions," Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank said.

US "Federal Reserve Bank Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari's suggestion of a potential scenario where no rate cuts are needed if progress on inflation stalls and the economy maintains its robustness" is also weighing on the financial markets, said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

US non-farm payrolls report, due later in the day, "will serve as the ultimate determinant in a challenging week for markets," Innes said, adding the reading "could prompt yet another hawkish reassessment of the likelihood of a June rate cut" by the Fed.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1.4 percent at 38,596.98, the broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.2 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 1.4 percent.

In Tokyo, chip-linked shares were lower with Tokyo Electron dropping 3.95 percent to 37,920 and Advantest sinking 3.76 percent to 6,111 yen.

SoftBank Group was down 2.38 percent at 8,571 yen. Nissan was off 1.93 percent at 573.3 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was down 2.00 percent at 1,518 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Oil Bank Tokyo Progress Reading Minneapolis June Stocks Market Nissan Mitsubishi Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble ac ..

Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam

8 minutes ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

18 minutes ago
 PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Satur ..

PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday

24 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds

21 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

21 minutes ago
 Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: ..

Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin

28 minutes ago
Two held with 6kg hashish

Two held with 6kg hashish

28 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks

PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks

28 minutes ago
 Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight ..

Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security

28 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: centra ..

Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: central bank

8 minutes ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Saqib emphasizes crucial role of BISP employee ..

Dr. Saqib emphasizes crucial role of BISP employees in program's success

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business