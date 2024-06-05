Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger yen against the dollar despite gains on Wall Street

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger Yen against the Dollar despite gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.56 percent, or 219.16 points, at 38,618.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.66 percent, or 18.48 points, at 2,769.00.

The dollar fetched 155.35 yen in early Asian trade, up from 154.80 yen in New York, but still down from 155.91 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.

New York stocks ended higher overnight as fresh data showed US job openings slipped in April to their lowest level since February 2021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.

4 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index both rose 0.2 percent.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with losses because the yen has firmed," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

Trading house Mitsui & Co. was down 2.77 percent at 7,616 yen, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was off 3.04 percent at 1,388 yen, and Toyota was down 2.06 percent at 3,230 yen.

Uniqlo operator and market heavyweight Fast Retailing was off 0.44 percent at 40,330 yen, while Panasonic was down 2.55 percent at 1,357.5 yen, but Sony Group was up 0.49 percent at 13,405 yen.

