Tokyo stocks open lower 22 July 2019

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as Japan's ruling bloc retained its majority in the upper house election as widely expected, with focus now shifting to corporate earnings this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.62 percent or 132.64 points at 21,336.54 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.59 percent or 9.31 points, at 1,558.10.